× Woman escapes after kidnapping, rape; Akron man arrested

AKRON, Ohio– Investigators arrested a suspect following the rape and kidnapping of a woman in Akron.

The victim was leaving a business in the Highland Square area of Akron at about 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 22. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said she was approached by a man, who forced her into her vehicle and drove away.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and took her to a home in Coventry Township. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim lost consciousness and was able to escape when she woke up.

Investigators identified Wayne Andrews Jr., 29, of Akron, as the suspect. He was arrested, and charged with rape and kidnapping. Andrews was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-5404.