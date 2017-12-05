Wisconsin moves forward with plan to drug test food stamp recipients

WISCONSIN — Gov. Scott Walker has moved ahead with his plan to begin drug testing those who apply for food stamps, according to Fox 6 Now.

The plan was approved by the legislature more than two years ago, but has stalled because it conflicts with federal rules.

Walker has asked President Donald Trump’s administration to make clear that drug screening is permissible. Trump has not yet replied.

But Walker on Monday approved a rule change to implement the screening. Now, it will go to the legislature for review. The legislature will have four months to review it.

