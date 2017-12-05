Temperatures nose-dive as blustery conditions persist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A mild start to the work week, but it's all down hill from here! Blustery winds are ushering in a temperature regime that will sport teens and 20s for morning low temps.

A major pattern shift is well underway, the "transitional day" if you will.

Cold air arrives, but initially, heavy lake effect will be confined to the area between Erie, PA and Buffalo.

Eventually, several clipper-type systems will increase the risk of a more widespread snowfall heading into this weekend and early next week. This cold pattern shows signs of hanging tough through at least December 20th.

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern. Stay tuned.

Here's a look at the forecast taking us into the early afternoon hours.

