Subject of Wayne County manhunt captured in West Virginia

WOOSTER, Ohio-- U.S. Marshals captured the subject of a manhunt Tuesday afternoon in West Virginia, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

James "Bubba" Schmidt, who is wanted for assault and aggravated menacing, was spotted at the Wooster Walmart Tuesday at about 1:30 a.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said he got into a vehicle and led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Schmidt fired at authorities, the sheriff's office said. Several cruisers were damaged by bullets, but no one was injured.

He ran his car off the road, broke into a house and stole the keys to an SUV, according to investigators. Schmidt drove off in the 2006 GMC Envoy.

Authorities said they believe he may have also then shoplifted from a Walmart in Coshocton. He was reportedly waving a gun in the store, before disappearing again in the SUV.

The vehicle was found burned in a remote area of Guernsey County.