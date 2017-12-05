South Euclid police K-9 diagnosed with cancer

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– The South Euclid Police Department shared sad news on Tuesday.

K-9 Oktane has been diagnosed with cancer, his handler Officer Dustin Smoot posted on the department’s Facebook page. His prognosis is six to 12 months.

“I know this is not easy news to take in, and it surely isn’t what I expected in 2013 when I brought Oktane home, or last Tuesday when I took him for his appointment with VCA. However, I know God has a plan, and while it can be difficult to understand His plan, I know that His plan is perfect in all ways. Thank you again for your love, support, and prayers,” Smoot wrote.

The pooch will retire from the police department and spend the rest of his life at home.

“This I’m sure will include tormenting his older K9 brother, and playing with his younger, human, brother and sister, eagerly awaiting them to sneak him some table food,” Smoot said.