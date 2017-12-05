× Show Info: December 5, 2017

Costal Taco Bar + Chill

Flats East Bank

1146 Old River Rd.

Cleveland, OH 44113

Festival of Trees

Here’s a great way to celebrate the season with the entire family! There’s a beautiful indoor display downtown and it won’t cost you a penny to visit!

November 21 – December 23, 2017

Allen Theatre | 1407 Euclid Avenue

Urban Bulk Foods

Here’s where you can shop for everything you need to bake those Christmas cookies!

15226 Madison Ave.

Lakewood, OH 44107

Boyerts Greenhouse and Farm

Add a little life to your front porch for the holiday season! We made an evergreen pot with Karisa Zinsmayer!

www.boyerts.com

Clifton Mill

Looking for a road trip without going too far? Here’s a good spot to visit using only one tank of gas!

http://cliftonmill.com/

Society Lounge

There’s a big party happening on Thursday! Check it out!

Repeal Day: The End of Prohibition

Society Lounge

December 7th

Cocktails from 1933, entertainment, food to compliment

www.societycleveland.com

Canary Travel

Are you ready to plan your next family vacation? Canary Travel can help!

http://www.canarytravel.com

Mapleside Farms

Something sweet is moving into Mapleside Farms! Brooke Kichurchak from Sugarhive Baking Company shared the news!

294 Pearl Road

Brunswick, OH 44212

www.mapleside.com

Dr. Marc

IT can affect heart function, eyes, joints, and more! One in 5 thousand have it and most don’t even know it. Dr. Marc shared the info!