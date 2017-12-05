Show Info: December 5, 2017
Costal Taco Bar + Chill
Flats East Bank
1146 Old River Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Festival of Trees
Here’s a great way to celebrate the season with the entire family! There’s a beautiful indoor display downtown and it won’t cost you a penny to visit!
November 21 – December 23, 2017
Allen Theatre | 1407 Euclid Avenue
Urban Bulk Foods
Here’s where you can shop for everything you need to bake those Christmas cookies!
15226 Madison Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107
Boyerts Greenhouse and Farm
Add a little life to your front porch for the holiday season! We made an evergreen pot with Karisa Zinsmayer!
www.boyerts.com
Clifton Mill
Looking for a road trip without going too far? Here’s a good spot to visit using only one tank of gas!
http://cliftonmill.com/
Society Lounge
There’s a big party happening on Thursday! Check it out!
Repeal Day: The End of Prohibition
Society Lounge
December 7th
Cocktails from 1933, entertainment, food to compliment
www.societycleveland.com
Canary Travel
Are you ready to plan your next family vacation? Canary Travel can help!
http://www.canarytravel.com
Mapleside Farms
Something sweet is moving into Mapleside Farms! Brooke Kichurchak from Sugarhive Baking Company shared the news!
294 Pearl Road
Brunswick, OH 44212
www.mapleside.com
Dr. Marc
IT can affect heart function, eyes, joints, and more! One in 5 thousand have it and most don’t even know it. Dr. Marc shared the info!