Road reopens after man found shot to death on Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several blocks of Euclid Avenue have reopened following a fatal shooting.

Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired.

A man was found in the road with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, a Cleveland homicide detective confirmed to Fox 8.

Officers and detectives were processing a silver Ford Fusion that was found on the curb with bullet holes in several windows.

CPD has confirmed that this is a homicide. https://t.co/7wzZliTfr4 — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) December 5, 2017

Euclid Ave is closed from Upper Valley to Green in CLE for a shooting investigation. Silver car on the curb with multiple bullet holes. Male found in the road with gun shot wound. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/8XmfSMiPau — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) December 5, 2017