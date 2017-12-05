Road reopens after man found shot to death on Euclid Avenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several blocks of Euclid Avenue have reopened following a fatal shooting.
Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired.
A man was found in the road with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, a Cleveland homicide detective confirmed to Fox 8.
Officers and detectives were processing a silver Ford Fusion that was found on the curb with bullet holes in several windows.
41.557008 -81.550151