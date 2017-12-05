Ready for snow? Tips to get you prepared for another winter in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready for winter? Well, ready or not.. here it comes.

Follow our Winter Weather Survival Guide to get through another season of cold and snow.

The National Weather Service has streamlined its weather alerts:

Winter weather advisory

-Snow, blowing snow, ice or sleet is expected, but heavy conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria

-4 to 6 inches of snowfall or .5 inch of ice in 12 hours expected

-Issued 24 hours or more before weather event

-Replaces lake effect snow advisory and freezing rain advisory

Winter storm watch

-Potential for significant winter weather, including heavy snow, sleet, ice or blowing snow

-6 inches of snow in 12 hours or 8 inches of snow in 24 hours expected

-Issued 30 to 48 hours before synoptic, or large-scale, event

-Issued 24 to 36 hours before lake effect event

-Replaces lake effect snow watch and blizzard watch

Winter storm warning

-Issued 24 hours before a winter weather event as it becomes imminent

-Comes after winter storm advisory or winter storm watch

-Confidence in forecast is very high

Lake effect snow warnings will still be issued on a county basis.

WINTERIZE YOUR CAR: Before you leave the house, you might want to double check your vehicle for the following items:

Mobile phone, charger, batteries

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First Aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Extra clothing to keep dry

Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues and paper towels for sanitary purposes

Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water

Sack of sand or cat litter for traction

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Battery booster cables

Water container

Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat

Compass and road maps; don’t depend on mobile devices with limited battery life

GETTING YOU ROAD-READY: Are you and your car ready for the snowy, icy roads? Here are tips to keep you safe:

Check your battery, tire tread and pressure, windshield wipers and antifreeze Carry emergency supplies like flashlights, a shovel, jumper cables, blankets and an ice scraper Keep your gas tank full Don’t drive using cruise control Slow down and allow plenty of distance in front of you Don’t rush. Check weather and traffic conditions ahead of time and leave early if necessary



SNOW DAYS: FOX 8 is your official school closing station. You hear us say that every winter, but what does it mean?

It means you can count on us to bring you closings and delays first in several different ways:

