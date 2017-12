Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sweet mystery has been solved: Oreo revealed on Tuesday its mystery flavor... Fruity Pebbles!

Did you guess right?

In October, Oreo said anyone who could figure out its Limited Edition Mystery Flavor could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

Oreo says the grand prize will be awarded on or around December 11. Read more, here.

**Watch the video, above, to see some of our FOX 8 News employees guess the mystery flavor**