One dies in fire fed by high winds in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One man is dead after a fire on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 7 a.m. at a structure in the 3600 block of East 135th Street.

Firefighter and Cleveland Fire Department public information officer Mike Norman said there were two people in the building at the time. The second resident made it out, he said.

The fire hit the backside of the building, and high winds made it harder to fight, said Norman.

Firefighters have not yet determined a cause.

