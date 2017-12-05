North Ridgeville police issue warning of vandals cutting Christmas light wires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE- Everywhere you look there are beautiful signs of the holiday season.

"They put lights on and then the next person wants to put lights on so it's a catchy thing and I think it's great," says Chuck Jenkins of his neighborhood off Stoney Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.

But decorations intending to spread Christmas cheer have become targets across the city.

"There's vandalism on the street lights were getting cut," said Laura Campbell, a North Ridgeville homeowner.

Strands of lights went dark and the wires were cleanly cut a Jenkins' neighbor's home.

"Oh, it's a shame that that happens because people spend a lot of time putting them up for the pleasure of the people and then there's some people who are jealous or just don't care," he said.

North Ridgeville Police posted a warning to residents to keep an eye out after they got complaints city wide. Police say some neighborhoods had more than one house hit with the vandals striking between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

"A lot of people around here they have security cameras so they'll be taped," said Laura Campbell of her neighbors. She added she doesn't think it will be very long until the culprits are identified.

As for Jenkins, he has a message for whoever is responsible.

"Just keep your hands off other people's privacy, respect people and you won't have that problem," Jenkins said.