Lakewood student’s tweet goes viral after extra credit deal with teacher

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A local high school student had no idea his plan to get bonus points on his calculus exam would get so much attention.

We’re guessing his teacher didn’t either.

Brandon Riley, a senior at St. Edward High School, asked his teacher at the beginning of class how many retweets it would take to not have a final exam. Mr. Corcoran was reluctant, but agreed to give the class one bonus point for every 500 retweets.

Riley and Corcoran shook hands, then the student took his case to Twitter.

TWITTER!!!! Finals week is approaching and my math class NEEDS THESE BONUS POINTS!!!PLEASE RETWEET!!! EVERY POINT COUNTS!!!! pic.twitter.com/V7NdR8sUgI — Brandon Riley (@brandonriley_3) December 4, 2017

He asked everyone from LeBron James to Ellen DeGeneres for help. Riley, a mellophone player for the Bluecoats, got a boost from the youth music organization.

He also got a retweet from WWE wrestler and St. Ed’s graduate Dolph Ziggler, who has more than 2 million followers.

In less than 24 hours, the initial post received more than 35,000 retweets. That’s 70 bonus points for the class.

“I honestly did not think that we would get this many retweets,” Riley said. “It’s crazy.”