ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson Area Schools in Ashtabula are closed today due to power outages.

According to the Jefferson Area Schools website, junior high school and high school students were to be dismissed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

According to First Energy, there are 5,600 without power in Ashtabula County.

