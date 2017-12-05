In a hurry? Mall debuts ‘fast lane’ to help with ‘walk rage’ during the holidays

A mall in England is trying to make the shopping experience a little less stressful during the holidays.

It just debuted a shopping fast lane, according to news.com.au.

The fast lane seems like a clever idea.

Would be especially good for navigating the shopping centres this Christmas.https://t.co/AdlazA80if pic.twitter.com/2B8SlbeA0F — Blair Hughes (@MrBlairHughes) November 30, 2017

The lane is made for those in a rush to get their shopping done and over with while bypassing the leisurely-paced shoppers.

It runs 720 feet down the mall’s main passageway.

Mall officials are hoping it decreases the anger over slow walking, especially since research finds mall walking speeds actually decrease during the holidays.

