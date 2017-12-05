Driver who crashed into Amherst home, killing young mother, wants early release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMHERST, Ohio - A woman serving time for a crash that killed a mother and injured her son while they sat in their living room wants a judge to release her early. But the victim’s family feels she has not spent enough time paying for her crimes.

"Do your light sentence and, early release after six months, that's just a slap in the face right at the holidays," said James Majkut, whose 34-year-old wife Debra was killed.

In July 2015, she and her infant son Jaxson, were sitting on the couch in the family's living room on Leavitt Road in Amherst Township. That's when a car, driven by 25-year-old Adrianna Young plowed into the home. Debra died in the crash. Jaxson was trapped underneath the car and seriously injured.

"He bounced back really great, he was young enough to not know the severity of what had transpired and sadly enough, he was so young, he'll never know what it's like to have a mom," said Majkut.

In May of this year, Adrianna Young pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. She was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars. Six months after she was sentenced, Young is asking the judge to let her out early.

"It's light, I'll accept it and I just expect you to uphold that...do your little bit of time, it's not much," said Majkut.

James is asking the community to help convince the judge to keep Young behind bars. He wants people to write letters of support, demanding justice for his family.

"I just hate to see her get off after so short a time. If three or four years and then your last six months, if you were a good girl and then everything went well, so be it," he said.

Jaxson will be three years old in February.

He still has scarring on the left side of his face and he will undergo a hair transplant when he turns six. James says it's rough living through the holidays without Debra.

"You put back into motion the emotions and all the heartache that we've all endured," he said.

Adrianna Young is currently serving time at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Her judicial release hearing is scheduled for January fourth.

