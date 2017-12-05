Dan Otero agrees to $2.5 million, 2-year contract with Cleveland Indians

Posted 1:38 pm, December 5, 2017, by

Dan Otero #61 of the Cleveland Indians watches from the dugout against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Yankees defeated the Indians 8-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND— Indians reliever Dan Otero has agreed to a $2.5 million, two-year contract with Cleveland that includes a 2020 team option and could be worth $3.9 million plus bonuses over three seasons.

Otero agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal on Friday as the deadline approached for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. The agreement announced Tuesday calls for salaries of $1.1 million next year and $1.3 million in 2019. The Indians have a $1.5 million option for 2020 with a $100,000 buyout.

Otero can earn an additional $100,000 a year in performance bonuses based on games finished.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been steady and dependable for manager Terry Francona since Otero was acquired from Philadelphia for $112,000 before the 2016 season.

Otero went 3-0 with a 2.85 ERA in 52 games last season as Cleveland won the AL Central. Otero went 5-1 with a 1.53 ERA in 62 appearances in 2016, when the Indians reached the World Series.

He has walked just 19 of 511 batters during his tenure with the Indians.

Otero is 20-7 with a 2.91 ERA in 272 major league games for San Francisco, Oakland and Cleveland.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Related stories