Calling all adventurers! Play: CLE is fun for the whole family

AVON, Ohio -- Looking for family fun? An adrenaline rush? How about just a good, old-fashioned adventure?

Play: CLE in Avon may be your place.

It's one of the largest indoor adventure parks in the country, and it's right here in Northeast Ohio.

At 25,000 square feet, there's no shortage of fitness and fun: Zip lining, rock climbing, parkour and full-blown obstacle courses will keep you running, jumping, and climbing your way through this massive facility.

We tested out the zipline, which sails across the length of the room -- 165 feet, to be exact -- going in excess of 30 mph. (You can check out that video, above this story.)

But if climbing is more your lane, then you have eight different climbing walls to choose from, with varying levels of difficulty. Several of them, in fact, are intended to be completed alongside other guests.

There are no age restrictions at Play: CLE, so parents or guardians of little ones can use their discretion. There's also a kids area designed specifically for guests five and under.

If you get thirsty or hungry while tackling all the challenging obstacles, head to the dining area to eat, drink and socialize!

Play: CLE is open:

Tuesday-Thursday: 3 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission:

Adult: $25 for two hours; $32.50 for three hours; $45 for four hours.

Under 18: $20 for two hours; $27.50 for three hours; $35 for four hours.

65 and over: $20 for two hours; $27.50 for three hours; $35 for four hours.

Family (2 Adult, 2 Kids): $80 for two hours; $110 for three hours; $135 for four hours.

Memberships are also available for purchase!

For more information on Play: CLE, which is located on Chester Road in Avon, Ohio, click here.