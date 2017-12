We may be looking at snow now that it’s winter here in northeast Ohio. But it’s early summer down under, and they are dealing with volatile summer weather. And that means cyclones (or hurricanes.)

The amazing video from Geoff Green – above – is a rainy-season electrical storm over Kimberley, Western Australia, on December 2. Tropical Cyclone Dahlia was over the coast nearby, providing the wild light show in the clouds.