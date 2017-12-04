× Richmond Heights police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Richmond Heights police issued an Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert on Monday for a 16-year-old girl.

Police say Tareea Jo San Smith left her home on November 15 and has not returned.

Tareea is 5’4,” and 140 lbs. When she left home, she was wearing a brown winter coat with fur trim.

Richmond Heights police ask anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to please call the police department at (216) 486-1234.