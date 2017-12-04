Missing: Luis Gabriel Torres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- For nearly a year, Amanda Berry has been working with FOX 8 and local police departments to help find missing individuals across the area.

Today we are featuring Luis Gabriel Torres.

Luis is 22 and hasn't been seen since September 12, 2017.

He is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds.

Luis was last seen in the area of West 58th Street in Cleveland.

If you've seen him, please call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

