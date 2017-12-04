Mild Monday: Major changes blowing in later this week

Posted 5:48 am, December 4, 2017, by , Updated at 06:05AM, December 4, 2017

Enjoy the mild temps today, because later this week will be a whole different story.

Here's a look at our mild, early-afternoon forecast.

Here is a brief snapshot of what you can expect:

  • Today: Cold start, breezy conditions. Highs in the mid 60s
  • Tonight: Rain developing, breezy and mild. Highs around 50
  • Tuesday: Rain early/ falling temps/brisk. Highs in the 40s
  • This weekend: Lake effect snow expected.

The frigid conditions are expected to arrive later this week and stick around through the next several weeks.

**More on the forecast here**