Mild Monday: Major changes blowing in later this week

Enjoy the mild temps today, because later this week will be a whole different story.
Here's a look at our mild, early-afternoon forecast.
Here is a brief snapshot of what you can expect:
- Today: Cold start, breezy conditions. Highs in the mid 60s
- Tonight: Rain developing, breezy and mild. Highs around 50
- Tuesday: Rain early/ falling temps/brisk. Highs in the 40s
- This weekend: Lake effect snow expected.
The frigid conditions are expected to arrive later this week and stick around through the next several weeks.
41.499320 -81.694361