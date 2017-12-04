Mild Monday: Major changes blowing in later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy the mild temps today, because later this week will be a whole different story.

Here's a look at our mild, early-afternoon forecast.

Here is a brief snapshot of what you can expect:

Today: Cold start, breezy conditions. Highs in the mid 60s

Tonight: Rain developing, breezy and mild. Highs around 50

Tuesday: Rain early/ falling temps/brisk. Highs in the 40s

This weekend: Lake effect snow expected.

The frigid conditions are expected to arrive later this week and stick around through the next several weeks.

