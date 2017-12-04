$5M bond set for man accused of deadly weekend crime spree and several carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The man arrested for a violent crime spree that claimed the life of a young man appeared in court Monday.

William Ted Jones, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Jared Plesec, 21, in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Village Apartments early Saturday. Jones' bond was set at $5 million.

Witnesses told Fox 8 News that Plesec was sharing scripture with the suspect just before Jones shot him in the head.

At the Salvation Army Cleveland Temple on Sunday, dozens consoled one another trying to come to terms with the shooting death of one of their own.

Jones is also accused of carrying out several carjackings before he was arrested.

