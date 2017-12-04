Mail carrier takes keys from suspected drunken driver, South Euclid police say

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– A mail carrier helped South Euclid police stop a suspected drunken driver.

A resident on Donwell Road called police at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and said her mail carrier took a driver’s car keys. The driver, 51-year-old La Sonya Carter, of Euclid, appeared to be driving while intoxicated and was stopped on the street, police said.

The postal service worker gave the resident the keys and asked her to call police to investigate.

The police report said Carter had two partial bottles of alcohol in her car and she refused to take a field sobriety test. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Her arrest was recorded on body camera and posted to the South Euclid Police Department Facebook page.

According to police, they received another report earlier in the day about a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. Officers were unable to located it, but said this driver’s car matched that description.