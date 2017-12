Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA- Macedonia police are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab at the BP/ 7-Eleven store.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday at the location on Route 8 and East Highland.

It is unknown if the suspects took the ATM during the incident.

The 24-hour gas station and store is currently closed while police investigate.

