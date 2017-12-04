× Geauga County man pleads guilty to having videos of children being raped

NOVELTY, Ohio– A Geauga County man is waiting to hear his sentence on child pornography-related charges.

John S. Mobasseri, 39, of Novelty, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of child pornography. He will be sentenced on March 19.

Investigators discovered Mobasseri had two USB devices, 14 computer disks and a computer containing the content. According to court documents, he sent and received the files between 2009 and 2017.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said the files had names like “10Yo Preteen Raped (Incest).mpeg.” Images showed children being bound and blindfolded while being sexually assaulted.