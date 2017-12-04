Forecast: major weather shift heading our way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - What a mild start to the work week! Changes are lurking right around the corner though.

A major pattern shift will occur on Tuesday, the transitional day. Cold air arrives, but initially, heavy lake effect will be confined to the area between Erie, PA and Buffalo.

Eventually, several clipper-type systems will increase the risk of a more widespread snowfall heading into this weekend and early next week. This cold pattern shows signs of hanging tough through at least December 20th.

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern. Stay tuned.