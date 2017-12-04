× Derrick Rose to meet with Cavaliers front office, reports say

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Derrick Rose is expected to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN reported on Monday.

The point guard, who was on an excused leave of absence from the team, was re-evaluating his future in the NBA. His eight seasons in the league have been plagued by injuries , which reportedly are taking an emotional toll.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Rose flew to Cleveland Monday morning to report to the team’s practice facility in Independence. He’s expected to meet with the Cavs front office to discuss the process of returning.

The 29-year-old joined the Cavs with a one-year, $2.1 million veteran’s minimum contract. He’s missed the past 12 games.

Rose is averaging 14 points and 2.6 rebounds per game with Cleveland.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here