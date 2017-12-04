× Cleveland names street in honor of slain Salvation Army worker

CLEVELAND – Cleveland City Council on Monday evening named a street in honor of Jared Plesec, the Salvation Army worker who lost his life in a crime spree over the weekend.

From now on, part of Grovewood Avenue, near the Salvation Army facility, will be named in his honor.

Plesec, 21, was shot and killed in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Village Apartments early Saturday at the beginning of a crime spree that police believe resulted in more than half-a-dozen carjackings before police were able to stop the 27-year-old suspect.

William Ted Jones, 27, is accused of the crime. At a court appearance Monday, Jones’ bond was set at $5 million.

