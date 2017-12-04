Children among those injured when Amish buggy and car collide

AMANDA, Ohio— Authorities say a car collided with a horse-drawn Amish buggy in central Ohio, sending a family of six to the hospital.

WSYX reports four children and their parents were injured when the vehicles collided after nightfall Sunday on state Route 159 in Fairfield County near the village of Amanda, roughly 25 miles southeast of Columbus. All of the injured were reportedly in the buggy.

Fire dept: family of six hurt when their horse and buggy hit by a car in Fairfield County. pic.twitter.com/J1QC0JsPSc — Rob Wells (@robwsyx6) December 4, 2017

Emergency responders say none of those injuries appeared to be life-threatening. One of the horses pulling the buggy was euthanized.

State troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

WSYX-TV reports the driver of the car was taken into custody, but there was no immediate word on any charges.