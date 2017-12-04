Aspiring musicians, listen up! Tri-C High School Rock Off returns to Rock Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The road to the Rock Hall begins with the Rock Off -- so aspiring musicians, listen up!

The 2018 Tri-C High School Rock Off, powered by PNC, is returning to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in January and February of 2018.

New this year, PNC Bank will be awarding three scholarships of up to $2,000 each for students to attend Tri-C and study within the College’s Center for Creative Arts.

Barry Gabel from Live Nation, and Paul Clark from PNC Bank were on FOX 8 News in the Morning Monday to talk about the exciting news.

**Watch their interview, above**

**Get more information HERE including how to apply**