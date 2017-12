Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An exciting Christmas event is less than two weeks away!

"A Christmas Story Live!" airs on FOX 8 on Sunday, Dec. 17, and Monday, we got the chance to talk to the actor playing Ralphie's dad in the LIVE show.

Watch in the video, above, as Chris Diamantopoulos talks to our Gabe Spiegel about the LIVE musical event.

**CLICK HERE for details on a huge watch party in Cleveland**