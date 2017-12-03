The sun will shine with another mild day on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We essentially have two more days of weather grace before winter comes barging in from Santa’s workshop at the North Pole. If you have any outdoor decorating that remains, or deck furniture to secure or store, do it between now and Monday! Mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the 50’s expected.

Here is the forecast into the early evening hours.

A major pattern shift is expected by the middle of next week. Sub-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions will begin ~December 6th. This cold pattern continues through at least December 20th!

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern. Stay tuned.