Temps warming up to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another quiet night on tap with temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s under a mainly clear sky. Great viewing of our cold full supermoon!

We manged to reach the mid 50’s Sunday and we’re expecting even warmer temperatures tomorrow. Highs expected to out at 60 degrees. Clouds and wind will increase throughout the day ahead of a game changing cold front. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times Monday night and rain showers arrive after midnight.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

A major pattern shift is expected by the middle of next week. Sub-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions will begin December 6th. This cold pattern continues through at least December 20th!

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern.