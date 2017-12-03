LIVE VIDEO: One person dead after plane crashes into home in Portage County home

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Portage County has confirmed to Fox 8 that the pilot of a plane has died after it crashed into a home in Portage County.
Photo Gallery
The patrol says that a plane from a local airport crashed into a home on Nicodemus Road in Shalersville Township.
The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash.
No other information was available from dispatch. Fox 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on this story as soon as they become available.
41.245382 -81.230530