LIVE VIDEO: One person dead after plane crashes into home in Portage County home

Posted 6:54 pm, December 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:22PM, December 3, 2017

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Portage County has confirmed to Fox 8 that the pilot of a plane has died after it crashed into a home in Portage County.

The patrol says that a plane from a local airport crashed into a home on Nicodemus Road in Shalersville Township.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash.

No other information was available from dispatch. Fox 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on this story as soon as they become available.