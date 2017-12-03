× One person severely burned in house explosion on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND – Cleveland firefighters have been called out to the scene of a house explosion on the east side of the city.

Fire officials tell Fox 8 that the explosion occurred at a home on Quincy Avenue sometime around 7:30 p.m. As they arrived they found a man in his 30’s on fire. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with full-body third degree burns.

This is a breaking story. Fox 8 will have updates as they become available.