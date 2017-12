CLEVELAND, Ohio – University Circle is celebrating its 24th annual Holiday CircleFest on Sunday.

The event features ice skating, a holiday market, carriage rides, pictures with Santa Claus and free admission to all the museums in the circle.

This year, a brand new tree-lighting will be part of the festivities along with the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Winter Lights Lantern Procession.

