Here’s where you can get FREE treats on National Cookie Day!

We have great news for you: Monday is National Cookie Day.

But, there’s more … several national chains are celebrating this sweet day by handing out free or discounted treats!

Run, don’t walk, to the following places for your free cookie fix!

WHOLE FOODS

From Dec. 1-4, customers will receive 50% off everything off at the store’s cookie bar!

CINNABON

In a cheeky Instagram post, the sweet bun company said, “Worlds Collide 12.4.17.” It’s referring to their Cookie BonBite, which, of course, customers can pick up on National Cookie Day.

MRS. FIELDS

If you visit any Mrs. Fields location in the U.S., you’ll get a free cookie, as long as you are one of the first 400 customers to arrive at each store. Customers will also receive 40% off of any holiday and signature cookie packages.

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES

Participating Great American Cookies stores will hand out free cookies to customers with no purchase necessary.

INSOMNIA COOKIES

Free traditional cookie with any purchase made in the store.

**Informmation from Delish.com**