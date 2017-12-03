Detroit’s Silverdome still standing – even after attempted implosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT - It began with the familiar dramatic scene: A series of bright flashes chased each other around the condemned stadium, emitting dozens of plumes of smoke.

And then ... nothing. As the smoke cleared, Detroit's famed Silverdome was still standing.

Explosions went off Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The mayor's office in Pontiac, where the Silverdome is located, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on exactly what happened.

An official at the Silverdome site told CNN affiliate WDIV the implosion did not go according to plan. Explosives were placed on each of the steel beams that support the Silverdome's upper ring. The blasts were intended to break the beams and cause the colossal ring to come crashing down, WDIV reported.

But construction officials told CNN affiliate WXYZ the explosives did succeed in breaking the stadium's steel beams.

"It's going to collapse -- we just don't know when," one official said. "We just have to wait and let gravity do its job."

The Silverdome was "built a little too well," one official joked.

Social media users didn't wait for official word on what happened to start poking fun at the fact that the stadium was still there.

As the dust around the stadium settled, one Twitter user wrote, "We're 10 minutes post-explosion & the #Silverdome is still standing. The place must be waiting until the 4th quarter to actually implode."

The Detroit Lions are a favorite target of Twitter users reacting to the Silverdome implosion. One posted, "The #Silverdome not collapsing when the charges went off might be the most #Lions thing in the history of Lions things."

Another echoed that, calling the failed implosion "One last Silverdome fumble." One more wrote it's a "Fitting end for the #silverdome. Even the walls are afraid to cross the goal line."

A second run at the implosion is in the works, according to WDIV.

A look at the venue's most memorable moments:

JAN. 24, 1982: 49ERS WIN SUPER BOWL

The Super Bowl came north to the Detroit area, and although the game is remembered largely for the snow and the traffic , it was also the first championship for Joe Montana and Bill Walsh. San Francisco beat Cincinnati 26-21.

MARCH 29, 1987: WRESTLEMANIA

A crowd of 93,173 was on hand for Wrestlemania III, with Hulk Hogan taking on Andre the Giant in the main event. Aretha Franklin sang "America the Beautiful" and Bob Uecker was a guest ring announcer.

SEPT. 19, 1987: THE POPE VISITS

Pope John Paul II ended his U.S. tour in the Detroit area, and Vice President George Bush was part of a full house at the Silverdome for Mass. More than 90,000 people were on hand.

JAN. 29, 1988: NBA RECORD

The Pistons beat the Boston Celtics 125-108 in front of 61,983, an NBA attendance record that stood for more than a decade. Detroit would go on to make the NBA Finals that season, the team's last at the Silverdome before moving to The Palace of Auburn Hills.

JAN. 5, 1992: LONG TIME COMING

Erik Kramer threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions over the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 in what is still the franchise's lone playoff victory since winning the NFL title in 1957. Barry Sanders got into the act as well with a 47-yard touchdown run late in the game.

JUNE 18, 1994: SOCCER UNDER THE ROOF

In the first World Cup soccer match played inside a dome, the United States and Switzerland played to a 1-1 draw in hot, humid conditions. In their first game as World Cup hosts, the Americans fell behind before Eric Wynalda tied it on a free kick.

DEC. 21, 1997: BARRY AND REGGIE

Sanders surpassed 2,000 yards rushing for the season, and the Lions wrapped up a playoff berth with a 13-10 victory over the New York Jets. But Detroit's regular-season finale took a frightening turn when Lions linebacker Reggie Brown was taken off the field in an ambulance with a severe neck injury.