Cleveland police looking for suspect who hit cruiser then ran from the scene

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a suspect who hit a police vehicle with his car, then ran from the scene.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near East 103rd Street and Saint Clair Avenue.

Cleveland police say an officer’s car was struck by the suspect, who then crashed into a building, ditched his car and ran from the scene.

The officer was uninjured.

Further details about the incident, including suspect information, were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police.