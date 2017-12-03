Big warm-up on the way for Monday

Posted 10:40 pm, December 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:58PM, December 3, 2017

CLEVELAND - Highs are expected to top out at  60 degrees on Monday!  Clouds and wind will increase throughout the day ahead of a game-changing cold front.

Winds will gust to 40 mph at times Monday night and rain showers arrive after midnight.

A major pattern shift is expected by the middle of next week.   Sub-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions will begin December 6th.  This cold pattern continues through at least December 20th!

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern. Stay tuned.