Akron Zips will be 'bowling' in Boca Raton Bowl December 19

AKRON, Ohio – Congratulations to the Akron Zips, they are going bowling!

Akron will play Florida Atlantic University in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 19th at 7p.m.

The Zips lost in the MAC championship game on Saturday but finished the year 7-6. This is the fourth time the Zips have gone to a bowl game in school history.

LOCATION: Boca Raton, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Akron: LB Ulysees Gilbert is a first-team all-Mid-American Conference selection who has recorded more than 120 tackles each of the last two seasons.

Florida Atlantic: RB Devin Singletary, 1,796 yards rushing, 6.5 yards per carry, 29 touchdown runs.

NOTABLE

Akron: The Zips reached the Mid-American Conference championship game for the first time since 2005. They lost the MAC championship game 45-28 to Toledo.

Florida Atlantic: After going 3-9 each of the last three years, Florida Atlantic captured the Conference USA title this season under new coach Lane Kiffin. The Owls have won nine straight and now play a bowl game at their home stadium.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between Akron and Florida Atlantic.

BOWL HISTORY

Akron: First Boca Raton Bowl appearance and fourth bowl berth overall.

Florida Atlantic: First Boca Raton Bowl berth and third bowl appearance overall. This marks Florida Atlantic’s first bowl game since a 2008 Motor City Bowl victory.