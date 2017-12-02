× Woman killed, man injured in Cleveland hit-and-run incident

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that took the life of a woman early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 60-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were crossing the street at East 115 and Sellars Avenue when they were hit by an as yet unidentified car just after midnight.

Both were taken to University Hospitals. The woman was pronounced dead as a result of the crash just before 5 a.m. The male victim remains in the hospital Saturday afternoon with a fractured hip, broken leg and other injuries.