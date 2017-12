Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEXICO CITY -- Chilean pop star Beto Cuevas was belting out some of his top hits, when he took a scary fall off the stage in front of thousands of fans.

It happened during his November 30 concert in Mexico City.

Video of the incident shows Cuevas moving about the stage when, suddenly, he lost his footing and fell through a gap.

According to reports, the singer cracked his rib and fractured a finger in the fall.