South Carolina State player collapses in loss at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina State player collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital during the first half of the Bulldogs’ 103-71 loss at North Carolina State on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Rex Hospital said Solomon was in fair condition.

Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions before he was transported off the court on a stretcher.

Here's our perspective of the events that took place at PNC Arena…players are now back on the court warming up…no confirmation on player name yet from school, but saying he WAS responsive when leaving court. #WRAL pic.twitter.com/cx81qg0bvP — Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) December 2, 2017

Solomon collapsed near the bench at the 13:08 mark. The arena fell silent. Cries rang out from people around the Bulldogs’ bench as staff members fanned Solomon with a jacket.

The game eventually resumed after a 40-minute delay. Lewis says S.C. State head coach Murray Garvin went with Solomon to the hospital. Associate head coach Rio Pitt led the team for the remainder of the game.

“Basketball becomes secondary” in a scenario like that. – NCSU coach Kevin Keatts on today’s traumatic event #WRAL pic.twitter.com/YrTP5aYYRg — Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) December 2, 2017

Once they knew that Solomon was conscious and able to speak, S.C. State’s players decided to keep playing.

“They said they would do what Ty would do, and Ty would tell us to go out there and play,” Pitt said. “That was the response the guys gave us. We let them decide.”