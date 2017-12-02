Local athlete’s legacy kept alive through scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--A Cleveland teenager who lost his life to gun violence earlier this year was celebrated with a fitting tribute at Case Western Reserve University Saturday night.

The 44th Annual Ebony Ball was held on campus, and it was a platform for the introduction of the "Michael Chappman Scholarship."

"The scholarship is going to be for high school students in the Cleveland metropolitan school district and so we wanted to honor Michael Chappman's name because we know he was a very helpful person," said Arik Stewart, President of the African American Society at CWRU.

Stewart tells Fox 8 the scholarship, which still needs to be detailed, will hold so much meaning for recipients, but it will also keep Chappman's legacy alive.

"I can just tell from the stories he was an amazing person, he was very encouraging he was all about football and building up people inside of his community," Stewart said.

Sadly, the 17-year-old John Hay High School quarterback was shot and paralyzed last summer in a drive-by shooting on Cleveland's east side. He suddenly passed away on July 23rd. Doctors told his family that the bullet which was lodged inside of his body had traveled and caused internal damage.

"He wasn't really worried about himself he just wanted to make everybody else happy," said Neicey Bryant, Michael's mother.

Michael Chappman's family was front and center at the event, Saturday, holding a picture of their loved one for all to see.

"It just made me say get up and represent my son so that's what I'm here to do today and I know he's proud of me and I'm very proud of him," Bryant said.

The crowd also heard about Michael's wonderful qualities that his mother knew so well.

"He always tried to help people, so this will give, he will basically be giving back to the kids with this scholarship and like I said I'm just very proud."

It's a special honor that won't soon be forgotten.

Meanwhile, there still haven't been any arrests in connection with Chappman's fatal shooting.

More on this, right here.