Fifth Annual A Christmas Story 5K/10K Run held this morning

CLEVELAND -- If you're in the Tremont area this morning, keep a lookout for Ralphie or a Leg Lamp costume running down the street!

Confused? We're, of course, talking about the Fifth Annual A Christmas Story 5K/10K Run.

Serious runners, everyday runners and walkers started the race at 9 a.m. in Public Square. The 5K runners will trek to the A Christmas Story House and Museum. The 10K will run to the House, then back to Public Square.

The mission of the A Christmas Story Run, according to a news release, is to promote health and fitness, and to stimulate the local economy and galvanize the community. Speedy Feet, Tremont West and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance teamed up to put on this race.

The proceeds benefit A Christmas Story House Foundation.

