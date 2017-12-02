GO BUCKS! It’s Championship Saturday! Buckeyes lead in the third

Third quarter: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 13

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The most important games of the college football season are on tap today. Championship Saturday features five games that will set the College Football Playoff and the six New Year’s bowls.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says quarterback J.T. Barrett has been cleared to play in tonight’s Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin, less than a week after having knee surgery. Meyer confirmed that Barrett had a “procedure” on his injured right knee following last week’s victory over Michigan but he didn’t disclose details. The eighth-ranked Buckeyes face No. 3 Wisconsin for the conference title and a possible ticket to the four-team playoff.

Remember, you can watch the Big 10 Championship game only on Fox 8!

More on the Buckeyes, here.