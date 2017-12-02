Family, friends, strangers surprise cancer patient by decorating her home for the holidays

OMAHA – A 42-year-old cancer patient got a joyful holiday surprise when she arrived home to a fully decorated – inside and outside – home.

Catherine Hughes was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She has had numerous surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy. Her family and friends knew it would be tough for her to decorate for the holidays, so they did it for her.

When Catherine left for a doctor’s appointment Thursday, the decor troops descended on her home, hanging garland, stringing lights, inflating a 7-foot Santa and setting up her Christmas tree.

People donated decorations as well as their time. One stranger showed up with a ladder to string the outdoor lights.

Her family says that Catherine is a fighter, but her daughter recently shared that she has decided to no longer undergo chemo treatments, as they would only prolong her life by just a few months.

She will spend this Christmas, however, in a house decorated with love.