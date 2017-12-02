× Cleveland police: Man arrested carjacking several people, fatally shooting man

CLEVELAND — A male suspect is in custody after Cleveland police say he fatally shot a 20-year-old man, before going on a violent carjacking spree, injuring at least one other person.

It started in the 100 block of East 156th Street just before 10 a.m.

That’s where officers found a 20-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled and attempted to carjack a woman, but she got away. He fired shots at her as she drove off, officials said.

The suspect then carjacked another male at a nearby location. He drove the stolen vehicle to the East 55th Street Marina, where he carjacked another victim.

Police say the suspect then carjacked and injured yet another victim before being arrested by Lakewood police at an unspecified location.

Further details, including suspect information of the victim’s identity, were not immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for more information as it becomes available.