Woman wants Walmart ‘Secret Santa’ to know how much act of kindness has helped her

ATTICA, Ohio- Even on a bright sunny day, 35-year-old Meme Johnson says she sometimes feels like there is a dark cloud hanging over her head.

Meme is battling a painful chronic disease, but weighing most heavily on her mind this holiday season is the health of her 52-year-old mother. "She has stage four pancreatic cancer and it's everywhere pretty much. I mean, it's in her bones, and to see her laying in the bed and being afraid to die; we just hope my mom makes it to Christmas," she said.

Meme says like so many other families, she and her fiancé are also worried about finances, so that's why they decided to buy Christmas gifts for their children through the layaway program at the Walmart in Sandusky.

"Just so they can have a good Christmas. I mean, every parent tries to give their kids a good Christmas even if they are struggling," said Meme.

She says she was having a bad day earlier this week, when she received an email from Walmart revealing that someone had paid off her Christmas layaway bill. "And I'm like, 'oh come on; this can't be true,'" said Johnson.

But when Meme called Walmart, they confirmed that a woman recently walked into the store in Sandusky, and asked to pay off the layaway accounts of a group of random customers.

The benefactor only asked that her identity be kept a secret.

Meme Johnson contacted FOX 8 because she wants her “Secret Santa” to know how the act of kindness has lifted her spirits, and driven away some of the dark clouds. "I just want to thank her very much. I don't know who you are, but God bless you and your family and I hope you have a very merry Christmas," said Meme.

When FOX 8 contacted Walmart about Meme’s “layaway angel," a spokesperson told us: “When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. The joy that comes from these transactions extends well beyond dollars and cents. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”